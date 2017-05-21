Australian javelin thrower Kathryn Mitchell has bettered the qualifying standard for the world championships in London.

Rio Olympics javelin finalist Kathryn Mitchell has booked her spot in the Australian team for the world athletics championships in London in August.

The super-consistent Mitchell finished second at the Golden grand prix meet in the Japanese city of Kawasaki on Sunday.

Her best throw of 63.23m was nearly 2m better the qualifying standard.

The 34-year-old Mitchell has been a stalwart of Australian teams at major championships in recent times, finishing sixth at the 2016 Olympics and fifth at the 2013 world titles in Moscow.

Countrywoman Kelsey-Lee Roberts secured her spot on the team for London by winning the national title in Sydney in April.

Australian Jenny Blundell was third in the women's 1500m in Kawasaki, but her time of four minutes 08.15 seconds was just outside the world championships qualifying mark.