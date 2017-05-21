Labor frontbencher Brendan O'Connor says suggestions there are leadership tensions in the ALP are 'just nonsense'.

He insists Labor has never been more united in his 16 years in the federal parliament and will continue to do well under the leadership of Mr Shorten, although Mr Albanese offered a different response to the Turnbull government's budget.

"I'm a little less generous than Anthony that it is a surrender by the conservatives, I think it is more a tactical retreat," Mr O'Connor told Sky News on Sunday.