Ford star Scott McLaughlin's Supercars dominance looks set to continue after he claimed pole position for Sunday's 200km race at Winton.

New Zealander McLaughlin scorched the north-east Victorian track in one minute and 19.0721 seconds, the fastest lap of the weekend, to pick up his sixth pole for the year.

The 23-year-old scored a commanding win in Saturday's 120km race, his third-straight victory after back-to-back wins in Perth.

McLaughlin gapped the rest of the field in Sunday's qualifying with Jamie Whincup 0.3492 seconds away, narrowly in front of fellow Triple Eight star Shane Van Gisbergen.

Prodrive Racing Australia's Cameron Waters will start alongside Van Gisbergen from the second row of the grid after qualifying in 1:19.4691

McLaughlin now has a golden opportunity to snatch the series lead from DJR Team Penske teammate Fabian Coulthard who will start from fifth on the grid.

Sunday's 67-lap race starts at 1.45pm AEST.