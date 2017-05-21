Patty Mills' San Antonio Spurs are on the brink of being eliminated from the NBA Western Conference Finals after suffering a 120-108 loss to the Golden State Warriors.
The Warriors were always in command in Saturday's game three in San Antonio and with a 3-0 series lead need one win to book a place in the NBA Finals for the third consecutive year.
Canberra's Mills, who had seven points but missed eight of his 10 field-goal attempts, was defensively harassed by the Warriors' bigger guards Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry, while Golden State forward Kevin Durant scored 33 points.