The Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, both undefeated in the playoffs, appear set to face each other in the NBA Finals

Patty Mills' San Antonio Spurs are on the brink of being eliminated from the NBA Western Conference Finals after suffering a 120-108 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors were always in command in Saturday's game three in San Antonio and with a 3-0 series lead need one win to book a place in the NBA Finals for the third consecutive year.

Canberra's Mills, who had seven points but missed eight of his 10 field-goal attempts, was defensively harassed by the Warriors' bigger guards Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry, while Golden State forward Kevin Durant scored 33 points.