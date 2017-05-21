Two large navy ships docked in Sydney are suffering minor issues with their propulsion systems, Defence Industry Minister Christopher Pyne says.

Defence Industry Minister Christopher Pyne insists there are no major designs flaws with two of the navy's largest ships docked in Sydney, saying they are minor issues with their propulsion systems.

He believes these two landing helicopter dock ships, HMAS Adelaide and HMAS Canberra, may still take part in the Talisman Sabre military operation with the US and other nations that start at the end of June.

"They can be fixed, they are being fixed and the helicopter carriers will be out at sea before too long and they are not damaging our national security," Mr Pyne told Sky News on Sunday.