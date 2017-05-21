POINTS OF CONTENTION IN NSW ORIGIN TEAM:

FULLBACK: James Tedesco is still favoured to keep the No.1 jersey from last year's third game, but Jarryd Hayne and Josh Dugan could also shift from other positions in the backline.

THE LEFT EDGE: Tom Trbojevic's leg injury last week ruled him out of an Origin debut. Jarryd Hayne could play either centre or on the wing, while Brett Morris or Jack Bird could be alongside him depending on where selectors play the Titans utility. Incumbent left centre Michael Jennings is considered an unlikely option.

SECOND STARTING PROP: Aaron Woods appears to have overcome a hamstring injury, but who partners him as the second starting front rower is unclear. Neither David Klemmer or Andrew Fifita have started in Origin before, but the latter's current form makes him the front runner. Klemmer would then revert to the bench.

HOOKER: Robbie Farah is seemingly under the pump to retain his spot, with Peter Wallace and Nathan Peats looming as contenders. Farah has been the Blues first-choice hooker since 2012, but has been relegated to the bench five times this year since moving to South Sydney. Peats would add spark out of dummy-half, while Wallace has been solid since shifting from the halves but injured his groin for Penrith on Sunday.

THE BACK ROW: Likely captain Boyd Cordner is the only certain starter. Josh Jackson, Tyson Frizell, Wade Graham and Jake Trbojevic are all serious contenders, with one to be pushed onto the bench and the other possibly excluded. The heat is seemingly on Jackson, despite him being one of the Blues' best for the past two years.

BENCH UTILITY: It seems Jack Bird's to lose, unless he is called up to start in the centres. That could push Penrith's Tyrone Peachey into the No.14 jersey ahead of teammate Matt Moylan.

LAST BENCH SPOT: James Tamou or Paul Vaughan could be challenged by Jake Trbojevic for the No.17 jersey if he isn't picked at lock. All three can play in the middle. Blues advisor Peter Sterling suggested Vaughan wouldn't play the series opener when quizzed last week, while Tamou was the most impressive forward in City-Country. Trbojevic adds value with his crafty attack and can play front row or back row.