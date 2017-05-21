Queensland coach Kevin Walters has a number of positional decisions to make before he names his Origin side.

POINTS OF CONTENTION IN THE QUEENSLAND ORIGIN TEAM

FULLBACK: Billy Slater seems set to return to the Queensland fold after a shoulder injury ruled him out last year's series. Darius Boyd would go to the wing.

RIGHT WING: Valentine Holmes is the Australian winger while Corey Oates is the incumbent for the Maroons. Holmes' elusive speed will likely win out over the sheer power and finishing ability of Brisbane flyer Oates.

CENTRE: Dane Gagai and Justin O'Neill will fight it out to join Will Chambers in the centres. Both played for Queensland last year, but Gagai's form has been far better for Newcastle this season, while O'Neill is yet to score a try for North Queensland in 2017.

THURSTON'S BACK UP: Johnathan Thurston will likely be given every opportunity to be fit for the State of Origin opener on May 31, but the Maroons will have to bring in cover. Anthony Milford is the front-runner, but Broncos coach Wayne Bennett is unwilling to give his No.6 up for Origin camp if he isn't in the original 17.

STARTING PROPS: Dylan Napa seems certain to make his Origin debut as a starting prop, while Nate Myles will now have to overcome a knee injury to join him in the pack. If he's ruled out, coach Kevin Walters may have to look to Josh Papalii or Josh McGuire as Napa's starting partner.

LOCK: Myles' injury could force a reshuffle that gives the Gold Coast's Jarrod Wallace his Origin debut. If McGuire is shifted back to prop, Wallace wouldn't look out of place in the No.13 jersey.

BENCH BACK-ROWER: Sam Thaiday and Matt Gillett are sure to start on the edges for the Maroons, but there is one spot left on the interchange. Aidan Guerra has endured a difficult month at the Sydney Roosters, while chief rival Coen Hess has impressed for North Queensland to shoot to close to the top of the NRL try scorers' list.

FINAL PROP: Myles' fitness could again impact on who the Maroons go with on their bench. Jacob Lillyman has been a long-serving member of the Queensland team and hasn't done much wrong. But Korbin Sims has done plenty to impress for Brisbane this year, while Wallace could be a bench option if Myles is fit and McGuire plays lock.