Red Bull Racing star Jamie Whincup says they need to find extra speed to challenge DJR Team Penske's dominant start to the year in Supercars.

The six-time series champion is just 13 points off the overall lead after Saturday's race at Winton, but admits his car needs to be quicker to challenge for another Supercars title.

Scott McLaughlin's third-straight victory in Saturday's race at Winton put him into second on the leaderboard, 10 points behind teammate Fabian Coulthard.

Whincup held on to finish second from Coulthard, but admitted the Penske Fords have a speed advantage over his car.

"I'm driving as hard as I can so I reckon I'm pretty tapped but we do need to make the car a bit quicker," Whincup said.

"We'll get there, there's plenty going on.

"Everyone will keep stepping up so enjoy the battle."

He said Red Bull Racing will search internally for improvements rather than looking too closely at what Penske are doing right.

"We're not too much looking at them, we're mainly focusing on our weaknesses which there are a few there at the moment but we'll get there, no doubt," Whincup said.

"It's a combination of a lot of things and these guys' combo is definitely better than ours at the moment so we'll grind it out.

He and Coulthard had a tense battle throughout Saturday's race.

The championship leader said there were 50-50 opportunities to pass Whincup, but they weren't worth the risk.

"Believe me if I could have had a crack I would have," Coulthard said.

"Jamie was just too strong in a couple of key areas where I was unable to make a move but tomorrow's another day."

Sunday's 67-lap race starts at 1.45pm (AEST).