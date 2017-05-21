German starlet Alexander Zverev broke fresh ground for the next ATP generation as he defeated John Isner 6-4 6-7 (5-7) 6-1 to reach his first final at the Masters 1000 level.
The 20-year-old, the youngest member of the world top-20, went through in two hours with a dozen aces and three breaks of giant American Isner, whom he has now defeated in all three of their meetings.
The last German to reach a Masters 1000 final was Nicolas Kiefer in Toronto, 2008 Toronto; the last to win one was Tommy Haas (2001 in Stuttgart).
The 17th-ranked Zverev will move to 14th in the standings and could take over 10th with a title against either Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal's conqueror Dominic Thiem of Austria,
Earlier, four-time champion Djokovic reached the final four as he finished off a match interrupted the night before by a thunderstorm.
Djokovic went to the locker room leading Juan Martin del Potro 6-1, 1-2; he returned to a heavy Court Centrale to complete the quarter-final victory 6-1, 6-4.
The Serb began the second stage of the match with a break for 3-2 before holding in a long game for 4-2 en route to victory.
Djokovic had beaten the Argentine twice already this season, in Acapulco and Indian Wells.
Later Saturday he will play his eighth Rome semi-final against Thiem.