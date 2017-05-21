Queensland forward Nate Myles will discover his State of Origin fate on Monday when he undergoes scans on his injured knee.

Queensland forward Nate Myles will undergo scans on Monday which appear set to determine his State of Origin fate.

Myles limped from the field with an injured knee during Manly's 30-10 NRL win over the Gold Coast on Saturday and left the ground in a compression bandage.

The Sea Eagles have ruled out major ligament damage from the knee on knee clash with former teammate and friend Ryan James.

If passed fit, 32-Origin veteran Myles is considered a certain selection for the May 31 series opener, with Queensland already without injured Test prop Matt Scott for the entire series, while Corey Parker has retired after playing in the middle of the field since 2011.

But any injury that ruled him out of Origin I would threaten his representative career, given he turns 32 next month and the ageing Maroons are entering a period of regeneration.

Dylan Napa is tipped to debut and start in the front row for the Maroons, while Myles' injury could prompt the selection of Titans lock Jarrod Wallace.

Wallace has averaged 133 metres per game and broken 11 tackles since moving to the Titans from Brisbane over the off-season.

Meanwhile former Maroons playmaker Adrian Lam has called for 25-year-old Brisbane forward Korbin Sims to be included in the regeneration.

Sims replaced Wallace at the Broncos this season and has been dangerous in front of the line despite limited game time off the bench.

"I think he's at a great age to come into the front row," Lam told Nine's Sunday Footy Show.

"Off the bench he would offer something different and a bit of punch."

Following his impressive return from a second shoulder reconstruction, Billy Slater is likely to return at fullback, with Test custodian Darius Boyd shifting to the wing.

Maroons kingpin Johnathan Thurston will be given every chance to play, while Anthony Milford is the front runner to replace him at five-eighth if he is ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Lam also argued that youngster Coen Hess should be named on the bench, and that Napa would be best off starting.

"I think you want someone like (Dylan) starting the game," he said.

"So he doesn't sit there for 25 minutes thinking about what he's going to do. He just gets out there from the kick off and rips in."

ADRIAN LAM'S QUEENSLAND 17: Billy Slater, Darius Boyd, Justin O'Neill, Will Chambers, Valentine Holmes, Johnathan Thurston, Cooper Cronk, Dylan Napa, Cameron Smith, Nate Myles, Sam Thaiday, Matt Gillett, Josh McGuire. Interchange: Josh Papalii, Coen Hess, Korbin Sims, Michael Morgan.