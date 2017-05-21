WHAT HAPPENED IN ROUND NINE OF THE AFL

THEY SAID IT: "It's a bit of an X file at the moment, so we'll continue to explore what we need". Western Bulldogs coach and pop culture afficianado Luke Beveridge talks about the mystery that is his team's form

STATS THAT MATTER: Take a bow, Hawthorn's Tom Mitchell. Only the seventh AFL player to rack up 50 possessions. There was debate about how damaging he was with those disposals, but the half ton is the half ton.

MAN OF THE ROUND: After weeks of conjecture about his form, Sydney onballer Dan Hannebery is back to his best. He racked up 30 possessions and kicked two goals in the big win over St Kilda. And it is no great surprise that as Hannebery has regained his mojo, the Swans have won their past three games.

KEY MOMENT: Oh Richmond. Once more, the end of their match is being reviewed to within an inch of its life. After first-gamer Shai Bolton kicked what would have been the match-winning goal, only for it to be ruled touched on video review, the Giants went coast-to-coast and it was Jeremy Cameron who put the dagger through the Tigers' collective heart. It's the third week running that Richmond have lost by less than a goal.

TALKING POINT: West Coast fail in Melbourne. Yet again. Melbourne drop a game where they started favourites. Yet again.

TRIBUNAL WATCH: The match review panel looked like having a sedate Monday until Sunday's spiteful clash between Melbourne and North Melbourne. It was peppered with spotfires. North's Ben Cunnington is in big trouble for a punch to the midriff that briefly forced Bernie Vince from the field. Expect Vince, Shaun Higgins, Jack Viney and Marley Williams, among others, to also feature prominently in the MRP findings.

KEY INJURIES: Rory Lobb (GWS, groin), Nakia Cockatoo (Geel, hamstring), Steven Motlop (Geel, finger), Easton Wood (WB, shoulder), James Aish (Coll, cheekbone) Tim O'Brien (Haw, hip), Jack Newnes (StK, concussion), Maverick Weller (StK, ankle), Harry Cunningham (Syd, foot), Claye Beams (Bris, hamstring) Curtly Hampton (Adel, ankle), Ben Cunnington (NM, ankle/knee)

WHAT'S NEXT: Geelong host Port Adelaide in a Thursday night beauty at Skilled Stadium. Resurgent Fremantle have a tough Adelaide Oval assignment against the Crows, while the Tigers desperately need to win Dreamtime At The 'G against Essendon.