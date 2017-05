A child has died after being hit by a car on a dirt road at a town north of Adelaide.

A two-year-old boy has died after being hit by the family car in the South Australian town of Pirie East.

Sunday's accident happened just before 11.30am on a section of dirt road as the family stopped for a rest break.

SA police say the boy and his mother were standing on the side of the road when their Toyota Kluger moved forward and hit the child.

He died at the scene.

An investigation into the accident is underway.