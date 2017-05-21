A boxing trainer has punched his fighter's opponent on the jaw in a wild aftermath to a fight in Washington DC.

A trainer's coward punch on an unsuspecting boxer has overshadowed an IBF interim super middleweight fight in Washington DC.

Andre Dirrell won the bout by disqualification over Venezuelan Jose Uzcategui before things got heated in a disgraceful aftermath to the fight.

Dirrell's trainer Leon Lawson threw a big left hand punch which landed on the chin of an unprepared Uzcategui as he talked in his corner.

Lawson had been talking with Uzcategui's team before he launched the attack and he followed it up with a couple more wild shots.

Uzcategui (26-2) had earlier sent Dirrell (26-2) to the canvas with a combination that referee Bill Clancy ruled came after the bell.

Uzcategui led on two of three judges' scorecards at the time, and was tied on the other.

Local police were reportedly seeking Lawson for questioning.

"I'm sorry for what my coach has done," Dirrell said. "My coach is my family, my uncle, and he was worried. He cares for me. He loves me. Please forgive him."