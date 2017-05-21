US President Donald Trump has described day one of his first foreign trip since taking office as 'tremendous', as he signed a number of deals with Saudi Arabia.

President Donald Trump basked in Saudi Arabia's lavish royal welcome as he left behind, at least temporarily, the snowballing controversies dogging him in Washington. Trump rewarded his hosts with a $110 billion (A$147.5b) arms package aimed at bolstering Saudi security and a slew of business agreements.

"That was a tremendous day, tremendous investments in the United States," Trump said during a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef on Saturday.

The visit to the kingdom's capital kicked off Trump's first foreign trip as president, an ambitious, five-stop swing that will take him through the Middle East and into Europe. He is the only American president to make Saudi Arabia - or any Muslim-majority nation - his first overseas trip.

Trump arrived in Riyadh besieged by the fallout from his firing of FBI Director James Comey and more revelations about the federal investigations into his election campaign's possible ties to Russia. Escaping Washington for the embrace of the Saudi royal family appeared to give Trump a boost.

He made no substantial remarks on his first day abroad and spent most of his time shuttling between opulent palace ballrooms with the king. The two were overheard discussing natural resources and arms, and Salman bemoaned the destruction caused by Syria's civil war.

The most tangible agreement between the two leaders was the $US110 billion sale of military equipment to Saudi Arabia that is effective immediately and could expand up to $US350 billion over 10 years. The deal includes tanks, combat ships, missile defence systems, radar and communications, and cybersecurity technology. The State Department said the agreement could support "tens of thousands of new jobs in the United States."

Trump was joined on the trip by the CEOs of several major US companies, which announced their own agreements with the Saudis. Among them was a $15 billion arrangement with GE focused on power, oil and gas, and health care.

The president was trailed on the trip by a large number of advisers, including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, chief of staff Reince Priebus and chief strategist Steve Bannon. Trump's son-in law, Jared Kushner, and daughter Ivanka, both senior advisers, were also part of the official delegation.

On Sunday, Trump and the king were to join more than 50 regional leaders for meetings focused on combating the Islamic State group and other extremists. The president was to give the signature speech of his trip, an address that aides view as counter to Obama's 2009 speech in Egypt to the Muslim world. Trump has criticised Obama's remarks as too apologetic for US actions in the region.

Trump planned to urge unity in the fight against radicalism in the Muslim world, casting the challenge as a "battle between good and evil" and appealing to Arab leaders to "drive out the terrorists from your places of worship," according to a draft of the speech obtained by The Associated Press.