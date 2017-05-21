The Melbourne Vixens are back on top of the Super Netball ladder thanks to a 71-50 win over Adelaide.

The 21-goal victory makes amends for the Vixens' loss to the Giants last week and sends them back into first place, equal with Sunshine Coast Lightning on 21 points, but with a handy advantage on goal differential.

With the chance to host a home semi-final in a fortnight on the line, the Vixens built their game solidly across the match and won each quarter by more than the last, with the final stanza a 21-12 demolition.

Vixens shooter Mwai Kumwenda had a tough challenge against Thunderbirds defender Ama Agbeze but still top scored with 48 goals from 53 attempts at 91 per cent accuracy. Goal partner Tegan Philip scored 23 from 31 and made plenty of impact through the midcourt and at goal.

For Adelaide, captain Erin Bell made plenty of long shots in her 26 goals (90 per cent accuracy) and she combined with Sasha Glasgow (16 goals) and Karyn Bailey (six goals), while defender Renee Ingles was part of a tough duel with Liz Watson.

Adelaide brought a new level of intensity and fervour to the start of the clash and were able to run with the Vixens until halftime when a 34-29 deficit kept them within reach.

The Vixens were a different outfit after the break and outscored their opponents by 16 goals in the second half where a whole court performance saw spectacular turnovers, intercepts and great feeds into goal.

Vixens keeper Emily Mannix was named MVP.

Only second-bottom West Coast Fever (seventh) stand in the Vixens' way of hosting the major semi-final for a place in the grand final.