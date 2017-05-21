Western Australia is supporting the "no jab, no play" policy to keep unvaccinated children out of child care centres and preschools.

West Australian Premier Mark McGowan has written to the prime minister in support of a national push to ban unvaccinated children from child care centres and preschools.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull had written to state and territory leaders in March urging them to back the "no jab, no play" policy.

The WA government is currently drafting regulations to strengthen universal immunisation record checks for children in early education.

A spokeswoman for Health Minister Roger Cook said the proportion of children fully vaccinated in WA was at an all-time high of almost 95 per cent, but the state government was committed to increasing the rate.

She said the minister encouraged vaccination as the best way to prevent children from contracting and spreading vaccine-preventable diseases.