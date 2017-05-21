Dylan Walker has outgunned Jarryd Hayne in the pair's audition for selection in the NSW State of Origin side.

Dylan Walker added his name to the an ever-growing list of NSW State of Origin contenders after outgunning Jarryd Hayne in Manly's 30 - 10 win over the Gold Coast on Saturday.

Manly coach Trent Barrett said Walker showed the toughness that's required at representative level overcoming a bad cork in the leg to show up Titans centre Hayne in their Origin audition.

"He was busted at the end there and came up with a try that got us home," Barrett said.

"I think he proved tonight that he's worthy of a centre spot in the Origin side, it was an audition for him tonight - he was under a fair bit of duress and came through and played terrific.

Walker ran riot down the Titans left hand side, regularly shrugging off Hayne, finishing the match with two tries and 133m running metres.

His devastating link up with Daly Cherry-Evans and Akuila Uate proved too much for the Gold Coast as Manly scored three tries during a 15-minute spree in the first half.

It will be a tough decision for NSW Origin coach Laurie Daley who has plenty of options in the centres with Jack Bird, Jarryd Hayne, Michael Jennings and James Roberts all vying for a spot.

Adding to his Daley's headache is the lacklustre performance of Hayne.

The former Parramatta fullback looked tired as he made a series of defensive lapses against the livewire Walker in his bid to return to the Origin arena.