The NSW Waratahs have overcome a shambolic start to trounce the embattled Melbourne Rebels 50-23 and keep their Super Rugby finals hopes alive.

An attacking masterclass from Wallabies playmaker Bernard Foley and tryscoring double from superstar fullback Israel Folau also helped earn the Waratahs a priceless bonus point ahead of a challenging two-game block in New Zealand.

But banking any points looked in great doubt early after the competition's worst starters took their first-half struggles to new levels on Sunday.

Exasperated captain Michael Hooper confessed to being unable to control his ill disciplined Waratahs after the home side conceded the first seven penalties of the match.

Referee Angus Gardner was forced to pull out his yellow card as hooker Tolu Latu paid the price for the spate of infringements.

"I'm trying my best but it's over eagerness, mate," Hooper told the referee.

The Rebels immediately capitalised on their one-man advantage with an Amanaki Mafi try to give the visitors the lead midway through the half.

An unprecedented fifth successive home defeat looked a distinct possibility before three tries in 10 minutes - to Dean Mumm, Ned Hanigan and Folau - suddenly earned the Waratahs a comfortable 24-11 lead at the break.

The Rebels briefly threatened a comeback after pulling to within six points when winger Jonah Placid collected a quickfire double, his first try coming while Foley was in the sin bin for a deliberate knock-down.

But the Waratahs finished with a flurry as Folau, Hooper and replacements Damien Fitzpatrick and Bryce Hegarty all crossed in the last 20 minutes.

With the axe hovering over the Melbourne franchise as the ARU plots to cut either the Victorians or the Western Force, the loss may well have been the last sighting of the Rebels in Sydney.

Compounding the defeat, Wallabies centre Reece Hodge lasted less than two minutes before being taken off on a medicab after colliding heavily with Folau.

After receiving on-field treatment for several minutes, Hodge eased concerns by giving fans the thumbs up as he was carted up the tunnel.

But he cut a dejected figure at fulltime after watching the Waratahs rack up 50 against his team, the first time the 2014 champions had socred a half-century of points in seven years.