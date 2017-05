Alumina Ltd has appointed former BHP Billiton executive Mike Ferraro as its new CEO to succeed Peter Wasow, who retires on May 31.

Miner and metals producer Alumina has appointed former BHP Billiton executive Mike Ferraro as the company's new chief executive and managing director.

He will take over from current CEO Peter Wasow, who retires on May 31.

Mr Ferraro, who currently serves as a director on Alumina's board, has previous experience as an investment banker in Australia and London, and was BHP Billiton's chief legal counsel between 2008 and mid-2010.