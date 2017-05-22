James Pattinson, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc could play together for the first time when Australia face Sri Lanka on Friday.

Australia are set to unleash their fearsome foursome for the first time against Sri Lanka in a Champions Trophy warm-up at The Oval on Friday.

In what could potentially be the most potent pace quartet since the great West Indies teams of the 1970s, 80s and 90s, James Pattinson, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc are in line to finally take the field together.

Injuries have blighted all four during their fledgling careers, but now they are fit and ready to give a glimpse of what could be a hugely exciting future for Australia.

Pattinson hasn't been seen on the international stage since February 2016 due to back, hamstring and shin problems, but was back to his best during a six-week stint with English county side Nottinghamshire.

Cummins, Hazlewood and Starc all impressed during the recent Test series in India and former Test batsman Adam Voges believes the sky's the limit for Australia if they can stay fit and available.

"If they've got all four to choose from then it is going to incredibly exciting to watch, maybe not to face," Voges told AAP.

"It's a luxury Australia hasn't had for a while."

Cummins, the baby of the group at 24, has been handled with kid gloves by Cricket Australia's medical staff over the last 18 months to ensure he does not suffer a repeat of the stress fractures that have punctuated his career.

Voges, who played alongside the Sydneysider in the Big Bash with Perth Scorchers, said his pace is up there with any bowler he has played with or against and could be the key to Champions Trophy success.

"He's had a long time out of the game and is only just finding his feet again and still so very young," he said.

"He has enormous potential. Can swing the ball both ways and is very fast. He bats as well and ticks all the boxes.

"Starc, Hazlewood and Pattinson are all 90 mile an hour bowlers and present different challenges and Cummins could be superstar."

Australia allrounder Marcis Stoinis said there's a sense of real anticipation around the squad about what can be achieved with a such a strong attack.

"It's an exciting time for Australian cricket," Stoinis said.

"Patto (Pattinson) is back and been bowling really well in county cricket by all reports. Having the big four quicks together will be a scary attack.

"I had a hit against Starcy and Hoff (Hazlewood) back in Brisbane and they were bowling nice and quick."