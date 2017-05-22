The Parliamentary Budget Office says it will release 10-year projections next month as a follow up to the budget.

Ten-year projections for federal government spending and revenue will be released next month.

Parliamentary Budget Officer Phil Bowen, who retires in July, said the projections were an important follow-up to the federal budget released on May 9.

"If you are going to publish a bottom line you can't have a debate about it unless you know what is driving it," Mr Bowen told a Senate committee on Monday.

Mr Bowen said a report on unlegislated budget measures won't be published as the government dumped all but four of these so-called "zombie" measures.

Two main unlegislated measures still in train were the increase in the age pension qualifying age and abolition of the energy supplement.

The national fiscal outlook, which covers state government finances, is expected to be released in September or October.

Mr Bowen said his office was considering changes to the way it reports on political party promises after an election.

The post-election report - which now covers Labor, the coalition and the Greens - could be expanded to include minor policy costings.