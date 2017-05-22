Avery Bradley has hit a last-second three-pointer to seal a stunning 111-108 win for Boston over Cleveland in game three of the NBA Eastern conference finals.

Avery Bradley's buzzer-beating three-pointer has capped a stunning 111-108 comeback win for Boston over Cleveland in game three of the NBA Eastern conference finals.

The Celtics were hammered in the first two games of the series and playing without star Isaiah Thomas, came from 21 points down in the third quarter to shock the Cavaliers on Sunday night.

The loss ended the champions' 13-game post-season winning streak.

Bradley's shot from the left wing bounced on the rim four times before going down.

It capped a furious comeback by the Celtics, who trailed by 21 in the third quarter before rallying to tighten up a series that appeared to be over.

Marcus Smart scored 27 points, and Bradley had 20 for the Celtics.

They were given little chance after losing by 44 points in game two and then losing Thomas for the rest of the post-season because of a hip injury.

Kyrie Irving scored 29 points, and Kevin Love 28 for Cleveland.

The Cavaliers dropped to 10-1 in the post-season with their first loss since game four of last year's finals against Golden State.