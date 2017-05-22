Avery Bradley has hit a last-second three-pointer to seal a stunning 111-108 win for Boston over Cleveland in game three of the NBA Eastern Conference finals.

Avery Bradley's buzzer-beating three-pointer has capped a stunning 111-108 comeback win for Boston over Cleveland in game three of the NBA Eastern Conference finals.

The Celtics were hammered in the first two games of the best-of-seven series and playing without star Isaiah Thomas, came from 21 points down in the third quarter to upset the Cavaliers in Cleveland on Sunday night.

The loss ended the champions' 13-game post-season winning streak.

Bradley's shot from the left wing - off a play designed by coach Brad Stevens - bounced on the rim four times before going down.

"We have guys who have chips on their shoulders," Stevens said.

"We knew that Friday (game two) was a disaster. It wasn't worth all four. It was worth one. So we got back together."

It capped a furious comeback by the Celtics, who trailed by 21 in the third quarter before rallying to tighten up a series that appeared to be over.

Marcus Smart scored 27 points, and Bradley had 20 for the Celtics.

They were given little chance after losing by 44 points in game two and then losing Thomas for the rest of the post-season because of a hip injury.

"Everybody had to step up their game tonight especially with one of our brothers down," Smart said.

"Our love and support goes out to Isaiah. We wish he could be here but we understand. We just kept fighting. Everybody did their part."

Kyrie Irving scored 29 points, and Kevin Love 28 for Cleveland.

The Cavaliers dropped to 10-1 in the post-season with their first loss since game four of last year's finals against Golden State.

LeBron James had one of the worst games of his post-season career, finishing with 11 points and six turnovers.

On his way to the post-game news conference, the superstar got into an exchange with a fan who heckled him about his rough night.

"I didn't have it," said James.

"You let a team like that grab momentum you almost knew a shot like that was going in."

Game four is Tuesday night in Cleveland.