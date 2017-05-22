US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump wave as they disembark Air Force One upon their arrival in Tel Aviv on May 22, 2017. (AFP)

Israeli ministers approved measures aimed at improving the Palestinian economy and facilitating crossings, rare moves said to be at Donald Trump's request just hours ahead of the US president's arrival.

US President Donald Trump spoke of a "rare opportunity" to bring peace to the region as he landed in Israel to seek ways to restart Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts.

Trump also hailed the "unbreakable bond" between the United States and Israel as he spoke at a brief ceremony at the airport in Tel Aviv after landing.

Trump's visit is part of his first trip abroad as president and follows an initial stop in Saudi Arabia, where he urged Islamic leaders to confront extremism.

Ahead of his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin on Monday, a series of initiatives aimed at benefiting the Palestinian economy were adopted by Israel's security cabinet.

An Israeli official told AFP on condition of anonymity that ministers were responding to a Trump request to present him with "confidence-building measures" ahead of his talks with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas on Tuesday.

In a statement, Trump's administration welcomed the moves, saying he "has been encouraging both sides to take steps that improve the environment for peace making."

"He has expressed particular interest in taking steps to improve the Palestinian economy in the West Bank and Gaza Strip."

In what the Israeli official described as a "gesture for Trump's visit, which does not harm Israel's interests", Netanyahu's security cabinet on Sunday approved the enlargement of a Palestinian industrial zone on the edge of the southern West Bank.

Related The internet is losing its mind over Trump's Saudi 'orb' photo Some reckon Twitter is what got Trump in the Oval office. But, thankfully, there are plenty of ratbag tweeters who like to challenge him on his home turf. Exhibit A:

He said that the possibility of extending Israel Railways services to the northern West Bank city of Jenin would also be examined.

They also gave the nod to streamlining transit procedures at Shaar Ephraim, a busy crossing point in the northern part of the occupied West Bank for Palestinian labourers with permits to work in Israel.

Trump urges leaders to 'drive out' extremists

The official said that opening hours for passage across the main Jordan River bridge linking the Palestinian territory and the neighbouring kingdom were to be extended to 24/7.

There would also be reforms to Palestinian land use in urban areas in the 60 percent of the West Bank under full Israeli control.

He did not elaborate but Israel's Haaretz daily said the intention was to allow construction of "thousands of Palestinian homes" in the area where for years it has been almost impossible for Palestinians to get Israeli permits to build on their own land.

Israeli soldier resting and preparing a head of President Trumps landing on May 22, 2017 in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Getty)

On Tuesday, Trump will meet Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas in Bethlehem in the West Bank, visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem and give a speech at the Israel Museum.

Any leader would face an enormous challenge in seeking to bring the Israelis and Palestinians together for meaningful talks, and Trump's inexperience and domestic political struggles will only add to it.

He has spoken of his self-described deal-making prowess in declaring that the "ultimate deal" is possible, vowing "we will get it done".

"It is something that I think is frankly maybe not as difficult as people have thought over the years," Trump said when meeting Abbas in Washington earlier this month.

Trump has sent mixed signals about how he will approach the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

He cast uncertainty over years of international efforts to foster a two-state solution when he met Netanyahu at the White House in February.

Embassy move unclear

At that meeting, he said he would support a single state if it led to peace, delighting Israeli right-wingers who want to see most of the West Bank annexed.

At the same time, he urged Israel to hold back on settlement building in the West Bank, a longstanding concern of Palestinians and much of the world.

Trump advocated during his campaign breaking with decades of precedent and moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, deeply alarming Palestinians.

He has since said the move was still being looked at.

Trump's seeming openness to at least some of Abbas's concerns has given Palestinians more reason for hope than many may have expected, but still reason to remain wary, some analysts say.

On the Israeli side, Netanyahu heads what is seen as the most right-wing government in the country's history, and members of his coalition were elated with Trump's election.

Some even called for an end to the idea of a Palestinian state.

Trump's actions since have left them disappointed, with the embassy remaining in Tel Aviv -- at least for now -- and the White House seeking to restart peace efforts.