Despite the expected loss of Jarryd Hayne and Nathan Peats to State of Origin duties, Gold Coast are backing their squad depth as they eye a charge up the NRL ladder.
The anticipated loss of the pair means the injury-hit Titans have 12 players unavailable for selection but winger Dale Copley says the return of William Zillman and Agnatius Paasi will help coach Neil Henry's side.
"To win a comp it takes more than 17 players and to have a couple of guys coming back playing it will be great for the team," Copley said.