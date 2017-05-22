Gold Coast's Dale Copley has backed his side to perform strongly despite the expected loss of Nathan Peats and Jarryd Hayne to State of Origin duties.

The anticipated loss of the pair means the injury-hit Titans have 12 players unavailable for selection but winger Dale Copley says the return of William Zillman and Agnatius Paasi will help coach Neil Henry's side.

"To win a comp it takes more than 17 players and to have a couple of guys coming back playing it will be great for the team," Copley said.