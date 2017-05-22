Australian world No.4 Jason Day is in a tie for the lead halfway through the final round of the Byron Nelson PGA tournament in Texas.

Jason Day remains in the hunt for a second Byron Nelson tournament title after taking a share of the lead midway through Sunday's final round.

The Australian's seventh-hole birdie placed him alongside overnight leader James Hahn, who faltered with a bogey on the second, and fellow American Billy Horschel in a three-way tie for the lead.

The trio were 11-under par for the tournament after nine holes on Sunday, with Korea's Byeong Hun An two shots back in outright fourth.

In the third round, world No.4 Day ignited his his spluttering game with nine birdies in a seven-under-par third round, his best of the year.

He previously won the tournament in Irving, Texas in 2010 - the first of his 10 US PGA Tour titles.