Downer EDI has extended its $1.26 billion takeover bid for cleaning and catering company Spotless by two weeks, to June 14.

The infrastructure and mining services company did not provide any reason for the extension, but reiterated that the offer was final and urged Spotless shareholders to accept it.

Earlier in May, the Spotless board rejected Downer's $1.15 per share offer, saying it did not represent adequate value for shareholders.