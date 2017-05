Paramedics are treating 29 people, mostly for minor injuries, after a truck carrying soil collided into a packed tram in Melbourne.

Almost 30 people have been injured in a truck crash that derailed a tram into a Melbourne park.

A truck carrying soil crashed into the side of a route 58 tram in Royal Park just after 8am on Monday, flipping the truck cabin onto its side and the tram off into the park.

Paramedics say they're assessing 29 people at the scene with one man already taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital.