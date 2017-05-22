West Coast have copped widespread criticism for their 61-point loss to Essendon, and captain Shannon Hurn wants his team to become mentally tougher.

West Coast captain Shannon Hurn says his team don't like being called mummy's boys, but knows they will continue to be slagged until they can improve their consistency on the road.

Brisbane great Jonathan Brown labelled West Coast players as mummy's boys following the club's capitulation to Hawthorn in round five, and the tag is doing the rounds again following Sunday's 61-point loss to Essendon.

Hurn concedes his team need to improve mentally, and says some players may have become too comfortable following the club's recent three-match winning run.