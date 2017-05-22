A dossier of rules, leaked to the Guardian news website, show Facebook's position on what sort of footage is allowable on the social media network.

Facebook will reportedly continue allowing people to live stream self-harm attempts because the social media network doesn't want to censor or punish people in distress.

The Guardian news website has reported on Monday that while Facebook also believes videos showing violent deaths are disturbing they don't always have to be deleted as the footage can help build awareness around issues, including mental illness.

The news site also says Facebook doesn't believe photos of non-sexual physical abuse or child bullying should be deleted or "actioned" unless there is a "sadistic" or celebratory element.

It also says Facebook uses software to intercept some graphic context before it is published on the site, the Guardian says.

The rules are contained in a dossier that's been leaked to the Guardian and is likely to reignite the debate between freedom of expression, safety and censorship on the internet.