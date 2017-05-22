Former Germany keeper Adler to leave Hamburg after five years

The goalkeeper, who had joined from Bayer Leverkusen in 2012, had a rollercoaster five seasons at Hamburg, playing two relegation playoffs and avoiding a third one this season on the final matchday.
"I just informed the Hamburg officials that I will not be extending my contract past June 30," Adler said on his Facebook page. "It is solely my decision. I have no plan B and there have been no discussions with other clubs. I do not know yet where I will be after the summer break."
The 32-year-old earned 12 caps for Germany between 2008 and 2013 and he had been the first-choice keeper for the 2010 world Cup ahead of Manuel Neuer.
But a rib injury forced him to miss the tournament and he gradually dropped out of international contention.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Mark Heinrich)