Passengers travelling through Sydney and Melbourne international airports are advised to check the status of their flight after a system outage sparked delays.

A passport security system outage at Sydney and Melbourne international airports is causing huge delays for passengers trying to fly overseas.

International passengers at Sydney and Melbourne are being checked-in manually, leading to a backlog causing flights being delayed for hours.

A Melbourne Airport spokeswoman says check-in for international flights was impacted on Monday morning by the outage of the Advanced Passenger Processing system - a globally-used, border-clearance process affecting many other airports.

The passport system was still down at 9.30am and there was no estimated time "for return to normal".

"Thanks for your patience this morning. Most airlines are now checking-in for flights. Delays may take a while to work through the system," Melbourne Airport tweeted at 10am on Monday.

AAP understands a number of airlines are processing manual check-ins for passengers.

Those flying internationally are advised to contact their airline to check the status of their service.

All international flights to and from Australia are subject to mandatory APP reporting provided by airlines through the APP system, according to the Department of Immigration and Border Protection.

"This facilitates a more streamlined border clearance process for travellers and enhances the Australian Government's ability to target security concerns," the department's website states.

Passenger Chris Walker-Bush tweeted his frustration earlier on Monday.

"Nobody able to check-in at Sydney Airport. Nobody. I've never seen lines this long in an airport," he said.

Flight check-ins are also being affected across the Tasman, with Auckland Airport tweeting "Immigration NZ's national system has gone down. Updates to follow".