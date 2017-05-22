Signout
Australian world No.4 Jason Day is in the lead after 15 holes in the final round of the Byron Nelson PGA tournament in Texas.
22 May 2017

Jason Day has taken the outright lead during Sunday's final round of the Byron Nelson PGA tournament thanks to a stunning chip-in from outside the green on the 15th hole.

The Australian's seventh and 10th-hole birdies before a bogey on the 12th were enough to place him alongside American Billy Horschel in a two-way tie for the lead with five holes remaining.

But Day put himself in prime position for a second title in Irving, Texas and his first tour victory of the year after producing the shot of the tournament on the par-four 15th.

He sits 12-under for the tournament in Irving, Texas, with Horschel a shot behind and overnight leader James Hahn faltering with four final-round bogeys to sit in outright third.

In the third round, world No.4 Day ignited his his spluttering game with nine birdies in a seven-under-par third round, his best of the year.

He previously won the tournament in 2010 - the first of his 10 US PGA Tour titles.

