Jason Day has taken the outright lead during Sunday's final round of the Byron Nelson PGA tournament thanks to a stunning chip-in from outside the green on the 15th hole.

The Australian's seventh and 10th-hole birdies before a bogey on the 12th were enough to place him alongside American Billy Horschel in a two-way tie for the lead with five holes remaining.

But Day put himself in prime position for a second title in Irving, Texas and his first tour victory of the year after producing the shot of the tournament on the par-four 15th.

He sits 12-under for the tournament in Irving, Texas, with Horschel a shot behind and overnight leader James Hahn faltering with four final-round bogeys to sit in outright third.

In the third round, world No.4 Day ignited his his spluttering game with nine birdies in a seven-under-par third round, his best of the year.

He previously won the tournament in 2010 - the first of his 10 US PGA Tour titles.