Australia's Jordan Thompson was made to work for it but he is through to the second round in Lyon, where Thanasi Kokkinakis will also play singles.

Jordan Thompson has sent eighth seed Benoit Paire packing on the opening day of the Lyon Open in France.

Thompson, playing his final event before the French Open beat Paire 6-7 (7-3) 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 in just over 2.5 hours on the red clay.

Thompson, the world No.88 wobbled late when leading 5-2 in the third set and allowed Paire to get one break back before serving out the match at his second attempt.

He now awaits either Frenchman Nicolas Mahut or Russian world No.54 Karen Khachanov in the second round.

Paire wasn't the only seed to bow out early with seventh-seeded Croatian Borna Coric also ousted.

Coric beaten 6-4 5-7 6-4 by Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Thanasi Kokkinakis will finally get back on court from the shoulder injury that has scuppered his once promising career on Monday, when he takes on Uzbek Denis Istomin.

The 21-year-old will be playing his first singles tournament since he suffered a first round loss to Portuguese Gastao Elias at the Rio Olympics in August 2016.

Kokkinakis has in the past enjoyed a great level of success in France and on clay, winning a Challenger Tour title in Bordeaux in 2015 before making the third round in his only trip to Roland Garros, to date his best grand slam result.

Joining them in the tournament is fellow Australian Nick Kyrgios, who as the fourth seed has a bye in the first round.