Quick-Step Floors rider Jungels crossed the line in 4:16:51, beating Quintana after the Colombian had crashed earlier in the stage, which was the 11th fastest in the Giro's history.

"At the moment it's not so easy to realise (what I've achieved) but I'm super happy with this victory of course," 24-year-old Jungels told reporters. "I knew that I had good legs today. I was good in the climbs.

"In the final climb I tried but it was a bit longer than I expected but then in the downhill I was in a good position. The sprint was perfect."

France's Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) finished third, while British rider Adam Yates of Orica-Scott came fourth.

Many of the Giro's top contenders were still recovering from Saturday's exploits during a challenging stage 14 summit finish, with race leader Tom Dumoulin finishing eighth on Sunday.

"It was a very fast day, a high average (speed)," said pink jersey wearer Dumoulin. "We had a breakaway in the front but a lot of teams were not happy with it and they kept on attacking."

Team Sunweb's Dutchman had slowed the peloton down in an act of sportsmanship to allow his race rival Quintana to regain his position following his earlier crash.

"I don't want to take time on competitors when they crash or have a flat tyre or whatever," he said. "In that moment it was not really a moment to go full gas."

Dumoulin remains top of the overall standings, 2:41 ahead of Quintana, who gained six seconds on his rival after a strong sprint finish on Sunday.

Pinot is 3:21 behind in third, with Italian defending champion Vincenzo Nibali in fourth 3:40 off the pace.

Stage winner Jungels moved up to eighth in the overall classification.

The riders will rest on Monday before stage 16 when the peloton faces three daunting ascents during Tuesday's 222km ride from Rovetta to Bormio.

