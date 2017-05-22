Canadian PM poses for photos with high school students on their way to prom. (Reuters)

Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau photobombed a group of high school students posing for prom photos while jogging along a Vancouver waterfront.

Wearing their finest dresses and suits, the students were taking photos before their prom along the Stanley Park Seawall in Vancouver when Mr Trudeau jogged past them on the same route.

When they realised who the jogger was, the students asked for a photo and Mr Trudeau obliged.

Mr Trudeau's official photographer, Adam Scotti, wrote on Instagram that he also enjoys jogging, and has been documenting the Prime Minister's running as a side project.