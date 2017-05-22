The majority of Labor's shadow cabinet reportedly backed the Turnbull government's Medicare levy rise, but leader Bill Shorten went with another option.
Fairfax Media says in a rare move, three shadow cabinet members have confirmed nine MPs, including deputy Tanya Plibersek, supported the 0.5 per cent rise across the board to fund the NDIS at a meeting the day before the budget in reply speech.
But a smaller group, including Ms Plibersek, at a second meeting on the Thursday backed Mr Shorten's position to only support the levy rise for those earning more than $87,000.