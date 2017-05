Federal Sports Minister Greg Hunt will outline a new national sports plan which will include an integrity body and a lottery to provide funding.

The federal government is working on a national sports plan which will include a lottery for funding and a sports court.

Sports Minister Greg Hunt says state governments have supported the lottery idea and there has been no opposition to the creation of the national integrity board, The Australian reports.

The national sports plan, still being developed with sporting bodies, is open for public submissions until July 31. Mr Hunt will make an announcement on Monday.