WA Premier Mark McGowan has urged incoming One Nation and other crossbench MPs to respect his mandate and support tough new "no body no parole" and meth trafficking laws, but says he won't engage in backroom deals to pass legislation.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson was in Perth on Monday with upper house MPs to be sworn in, including an "informal coalition" comprising MPs from One Nation, the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers, and Liberal Democrat parties.

"Dodgy deals, backroom dealings, backroom activity is not what we're about, we're actually going to argue the merits of the legislation we take in," Mr McGowan said.