Property prices across Australia's capital cities fell 0.5 per cent in the week to May 21, but the auction clearance rate has risen.

Overall property prices across Australia's capital cities have dipped, as the impact of recent regulatory curbs starts to bite.

However, the number of auctions increased in the week to May 21, with the national auction clearance rate rising to 77.2 per cent, from 72.8 per cent the previous week, latest auction result figures from property information group CoreLogic show.

The value of homes across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth fell by a collective 0.5 per cent for the week and 1.1 per cent for the month.