AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says if necessary, the league will look to change the rules for a crackdown on jumper punches.

The match review panel is looking at a number of incidents during the spiteful first half of Sunday's game between North Melbourne and Melbourne, with a number of jumper punches thrown.

"I don't like punching in our game and I don't feel it's the look we want - to the extent that our rules don't provide for it, we'll look to change it," McLachlan said.