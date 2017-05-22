Independent MP Cathy McGowan has introduced a private bill she hopes will allow more public servants to work from home or remotely.

Cathy McGowan on Monday introduced to parliament a private bill supporting the increased use of telecommuting in the public service and stopping discrimination against workers based on their location or capacity to move.

"The bill will encourage greater decentralisation of individual employees or positions, which would have a broad benefit to regional areas, and allow agencies to attract the best and the brightest," the Victorian told MPs.