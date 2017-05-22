Hollywood actress Rebel Wilson is in Melbourne for her defamation trial against the publishers of Woman's Day, Bauer Media.

A high-profile defamation trial between Hollywood movie star Rebel Wilson and the publishers of Woman's Day is due to begin on Monday.

The Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids actor arrived in Melbourne last week before the three-week trial, which will be held before a jury.

Wilson is suing Bauer Media for defamation over a series of articles she says portrayed her as a serial liar, costing her movie roles.

She says Bauer Media damaged her reputation by printing articles alleging she had used a fake name, claimed she was 29 when in fact she was 36, and had lied about her background.

According to court documents, she claims a Woman's Day article from May 2015, with the headline "Just who is the REAL Rebel?" imputed she was a "serial liar who has invented fantastic stories in order to make it in Hollywood".

Wilson, a former Melbourne resident, planned to use her weekend to visit old haunts and spend time with family before the trial started on Monday.

She told reporters outside the Supreme Court of Victoria on Friday, following a pre-trial hearing, that she believed it was "really important, that the truth comes out".