Records tumble as Celtic beat Hearts to end season unbeaten

They are the first champions to go an entire campaign without defeat since Glasgow rivals Rangers, who won all 18 league matches in 1899.
Having clinched their sixth-consecutive title in April, Rodgers' side took their points tally for the season to 106 -- breaking the club record of 103 set 16 years ago.
Griffiths' powerful close-range opener equalled the club's previous best of 105 goals for a single campaign while Armstrong's second -- a rebound after Scott Sinclair's effort fell into his path -- set another record.
Their 30-point winning margin over second-placed Aberdeen, who won 6-0 at Partick Thistle on the final day, is also a record, breaking the previous 29-point gap set by Neil Lennon's side in 2013-14.
After the match, Celtic were presented with the Scottish Premiership trophy, which had been walked into the stadium by members of the club's 1967 European Cup-winning team, a week before the 50th anniversary of that success.
