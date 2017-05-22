Former Brisbane Roar forward Maclaren won Australia's 'Golden Boot' with Melbourne Victory's Besart Berisha after scoring 19 goals in the domestic A-League's regular season, and is back in the frame after missing the World Cup qualifiers against Iraq and United Arab Emirates.
The 23-year-old Maclaren, who has signed for Darmstadt in Germany's second division, joins veteran Tim Cahill and Tomi Juric as Postecoglou looks for more firepower to help the Socceroos qualify for a fourth successive World Cup.
Australia ended a run of four successive draws with a 2-0 victory over the United Arab Emirates in Sydney in March but sit third in Group B of Asian qualifying, three points behind Japan and Saudi Arabia.
Only the top two teams qualify automatically for Russia, with the third-placed team going into a playoff.
Australia host Saudi Arabia in Adelaide on June 8 before heading to Japan in August and returning home for the last qualifier against Thailand in September.
Postecoglou has included six uncapped players, including Portugal-based defender Dylan McGowan, the younger brother of Socceroos regular Ryan McGowan, and 20-year-old Netherlands-based winger Ajdin Hrustic.
Midfielder Tom Rogic returns from injury after a strong season with Scottish champions Celtic but defender Rhys Williams has been cut.
The squad, which will be trimmed to 23 next week, will also play Brazil in a friendly in Melbourne on June 13 before heading to Russia for the June 19-July 12 Confederations Cup where Australia have been drawn with Germany, Chile and Cameroon in Group B.
Squad:
Goalkeepers - Mark Birighitti, Mitch Langerak, Mat Ryan, Danny Vukovic
Defenders - Aziz Behich, Milos Degenek, Alex Gersbach, Rhyan Grant, Dylan McGowan, Ryan McGowan, Trent Sainsbury, Brad Smith, Bailey Wright
Midfielders - Mustafa Amini, Craig Goodwin, Ajdin Hrustic, Jackson Irvine, Mile Jedinak (captain), James Jeggo, Robbie Kruse, Mathew Leckie, Massimo Luongo, Riley McGree, Mark Milligan, Aaron Mooy, Tomi Rogic, James Troisi
Forwards - Tim Cahill, Tomi Juric, Jamie Maclaren
