South Sydney will endure a four-hour flight in the five-day turnaround before their NRL clash with Parramatta, but their coach Michael Maguire isn't fazed.

Don't even utter the term "short turnaround" near South Sydney coach Michael Maguire, because he simply won't cop it as a valid excuse.

The Rabbitohs have the shortest possible turnaround in the NRL heading into Friday night's clash with the Eels - their second such short break of the season.

And making matters worse is the fact that they will also lose one of those days in travel after Sunday evening's 14-6 loss to Melbourne in Perth, given the four-hour flight and two-hour time difference.

Maguire though will have no part of the suggestion it should be a concern for his team heading into Friday's match.

"That's an excuse really," Maguire said.

"They'll be fine. They've been in and around this before. They'll go through their recovery now and prepare for the next game.

"At the end of the day they have to turn up and they enjoy what they're doing - that makes life pretty easy."

Friday's match is almost entering into dangerous territory for the 2014 premiers.

They are now 13th at 4-7, their worst start to the season since before Maguire arrived at the club in 2012

But Maguire said there was much to like about the Rabbitohs in recent weeks - and most notably in their defence.

Souths conceded an average 11 points in the two games since the representative round against Wests Tigers and Melbourne, in contrast to the 25 per week in the nine games before it.

"The boys have definitely found their defence," Maguire said.

"We've had a few bumps here and there but the way they're getting together and working on our game."