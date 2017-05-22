Sam Stosur and Ashleigh Barty both looked in good touch winning their opening round matches in Strasbourg.

Sam Stosur and Ashleigh Barty are both through to the second round of the Strasbourg Open after impressive first round wins.

Between them the Australians dropped a total of two games as they romped to claycourt victories on Sunday.

Stosur beat Chinese world No.64 Ying Ying Duan 6-0 6-1 in just 50 minutes before qualifier Barty recorded the same 6-0 6-1 scoreline with a win over Turkish world No.157 Cagla Buyukakcay.

The duo were joined in the second round by Rio 2016 gold medallist Monica Puig who recorded a 6-1 6-0 victory over American qualifier Julia Boserup.

The third Australian in the tournament, Daria Gavrilova, will play her first round match on Monday against 21-year-old American Louisa Chirico, after a strong showing at the Italian Open where she made the quarter-finals.