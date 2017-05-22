Sam Stosur and Ashleigh Barty are both through to the second round of the Strasbourg Open after impressive first round wins.
Between them the Australians dropped a total of two games as they romped to claycourt victories on Sunday.
Stosur beat Chinese world No.64 Ying Ying Duan 6-0 6-1 in just 50 minutes before qualifier Barty recorded the same 6-0 6-1 scoreline with a win over Turkish world No.157 Cagla Buyukakcay.
The duo were joined in the second round by Rio 2016 gold medallist Monica Puig who recorded a 6-1 6-0 victory over American qualifier Julia Boserup.
The third Australian in the tournament, Daria Gavrilova, will play her first round match on Monday against 21-year-old American Louisa Chirico, after a strong showing at the Italian Open where she made the quarter-finals.