Olympians Melissa Wu, Anabelle Smith and Maddison Keeney will compete at the Australian diving championships in Sydney this week.

Veteran diver Melissa Wu will head into this week's Australian Open in peak form with spots for the world championships in July on the line.

Rio Olympics bronze medallists Anabelle Smith and Maddison Keeney will also compete in Sydney, pairing for the three-metre springboard synchro event.

The star duo will also face Commonwealth Games gold medallist Esther Qin and world junior champion Georgia Sheehan in the individual event for just two places on the Australian team for worlds in Budapest.

Olympic silver medallist Wu, 25, who finished fifth at her third games in Rio, last month overcame back injuries to claim a silver medal at a world series event in Canada.

In further strong signs for Australian diving heading into this week's national championships, Wu also teamed up with Domonic Bedggood to snap up a bronze in the mixed platform in Windsor.

At the same event, Qin and Smith won bronze in the women's springboard synchro, while Keeney picked up another two bronze medals for the three-metre springboard and the mixed springboard synchro with Kevin Chavez.

Bedggood, a 2014 Commonwealth Games synchro gold medallist, will partner with former gymnast Declan Stacey in the platform synchro.