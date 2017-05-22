The Victorian government has kept Infrastructure Australia waiting more than six months for extra information on the West Gate Tunnel.

Infrastructure Australia isn 't holding its breath waiting for the Victorian state government to hand over modelling for the proposed West Gate Tunnel.

The independent body charged with assessing major projects has been waiting since November for additional information relating to the $5.5 billion Melbourne toll road.

"We're not holding our breath," Infrastructure Australia's Jeremy Parkinson told a Senate hearing on Monday when asked whether it still expected Victoria to provide the information.

"If Victoria should choose to come back to us with that information, that would be great."

Victoria had indicated the information would not be provided at present but "they certainly haven't ruled it out".

Infrastructure Australia sought the information last year while assessing whether the project would be eligible for federal government funding following a request from the Victorian government.

But the project is now proceeding without federal funding, to be funded by the state government and toll company Transurban.

The Victorian government earlier in May put the project on its wish list for the federal budget.