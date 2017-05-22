Beleaguered theme park operator Village Roadshow is discussing the potential sale of its holding in Singapore's Golden Village cinema exhibition business.

Beleaguered theme park operator Village Roadshow is in talks to offload its 50 per cent stake in its Singapore cinema business.

The ASX-listed company said, in a statement on Monday, it was discussing the potential sale of the holding in the Golden Village cinema exhibition business.

Village Roadshow has previously said it would sell assets to cut debt, and in April warned that theme park visitor numbers for the first nine months of the financial year were down 9.4 per cent following last October's fatal accident at rival park Dreamworld and Tropical Cyclone Debbie.